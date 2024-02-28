Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,480,000.

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

