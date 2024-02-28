Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $229,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.