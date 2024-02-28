Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $800.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $795.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $823.71.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.