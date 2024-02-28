Private Advisory Group LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $292.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

