Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2,329.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

