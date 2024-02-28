Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.