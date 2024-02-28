Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $300.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

