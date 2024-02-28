Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

