Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 208,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 205.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 394,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.