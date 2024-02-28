Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 269,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after buying an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

