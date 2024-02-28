Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
