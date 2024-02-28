PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,045.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,045.00. Insiders bought a total of 19,550 shares of company stock valued at $461,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$19.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

