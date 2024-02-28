PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

