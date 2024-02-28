Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Powell Industries worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,008. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.