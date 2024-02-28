Playtika Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PLTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
