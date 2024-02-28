Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $63.50 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $19,672,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

