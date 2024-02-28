Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 5.1 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

