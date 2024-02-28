Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

