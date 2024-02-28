Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.17

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.17 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 2604560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,433.05). Also, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,214.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,880 shares of company stock worth $1,426,750. Insiders own 51.36% of the company's stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

