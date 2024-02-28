Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 3,125,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,308,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 432,233 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.