Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2013578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.