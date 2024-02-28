Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.
Perrigo Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
