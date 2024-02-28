Perficient’s (PRFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6,104.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 159,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

