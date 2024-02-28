PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 261,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.