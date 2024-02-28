Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

