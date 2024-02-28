Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 9.2 %

PDCO stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 972,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,495. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

