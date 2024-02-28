Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

