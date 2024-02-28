Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 152,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,649,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

