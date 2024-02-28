Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $40.07

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $37.72. Par Pacific shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 93,044 shares changing hands.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,416,000 after acquiring an additional 446,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

