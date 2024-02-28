Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 272.64, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock worth $22,089,882. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

