Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on PTVE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance
Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
