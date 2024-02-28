Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.