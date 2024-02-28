Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 63737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.