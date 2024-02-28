Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

OBT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 11,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.29. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orange County Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

