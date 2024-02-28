Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after acquiring an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after purchasing an additional 197,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,681,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

