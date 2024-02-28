Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,276.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,046.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

