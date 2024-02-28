Operose Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rollins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.