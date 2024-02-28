Operose Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 122.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
