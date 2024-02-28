Operose Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 180 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $273.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $274.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

