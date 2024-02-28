Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 427 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

