Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.