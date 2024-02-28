OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) CEO Peter J. Kelly Buys 10,000 Shares

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OPENLANE Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPENLANE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 142,198 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in OPENLANE by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

