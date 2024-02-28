ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 388.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.