One01 Capital LP Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One01 Capital LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 6.6% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PANW traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.64. 4,318,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

