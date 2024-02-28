One01 Capital LP Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

One01 Capital LP grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 3.3% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Snowflake by 47.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 525,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,346 shares of company stock valued at $106,154,757. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

