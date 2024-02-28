One01 Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

One01 Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 2.5% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,586 shares of company stock worth $14,142,128. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.68 and its 200-day moving average is $503.44. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

