Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Olympic Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
ZEUS stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $760.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $73.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
