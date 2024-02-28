Old Well Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 342,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

