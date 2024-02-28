Old Well Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 2.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $8,559,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 391,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,666. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

