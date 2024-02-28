ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. ODP also updated its FY24 guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ODP has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

