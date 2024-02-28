Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 916,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

